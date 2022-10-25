Oakland Mayor: Ignacio De La Fuente goes 'Back to Basics' in campaign for mayor

As November 8 Election Day approaches, KPIX 5 offers a series of reports highlighting the candidates as well as measures and issues affecting voters.

OAKLAND -- Once a dishwasher who didn't speak English, Ignacio De La Fuente believes he has the experience and balanced approach to restoring public safety in Oakland.

"The mayor has to send the message that Oakland is not a dumping ground, people, that Oakland is not the place that you come to do (things) that you don't do anywhere else," De La Fuente said. "And in Oakland, we're going to enforce the law when you come to violate the law."

At a recent event in the San Antonio neighborhood, he said Oakland doesn't need any new laws, it needs to enforce existing laws. Part of his campaign slogan is 'Back to Basics.'

"We have the tools to do better, but we don't do it," De La Fuente said. "We care more about the privacy rights and this, that, and the other rhetoric than the people in Oakland."

Like many Oakland residents, he's tired of the shootings, the sideshows and the homeless encampments. That's why the 72-year-old is coming out of retirement.

"We are in deep, deep trouble," De La Fuente said. "I believe the city has gone into a hole that I think we're going to have a hard time digging out of."

On a recent Sunday, he attended service at First African Methodist Episcopal Church. He told church goers his experience is what sets him apart from his younger opponents.

"I came to this city 51 years ago with not a penny in my pocket, and not even speaking the language," De La Fuente. said. "And Oakland embraced me, from a dishwasher to a machinist to a labor leader to a city council."

De La Fuente represented the Fruitvale District and served on the city council for two decades. He was the council president for many years. He left politics in 2012.

"I told people that I'm ready to be a very unpopular mayor because the next mayor is going to be an unpopular mayor if he or she does her job," De La Fuente said.

The moderate Democrat admits he's not a P.C. type of person, he's a hardnosed, straight shooter who will get things done. And he wants to focus on two things, crime and homelessness.

If elected, he plans to hire more cops to bring the force to around 800 officers. Right now, the city has roughly 680 cops.

"I will give them the tools, license plate readers, cameras. And as the mayor of the city, I'm going to give you direction and the political backing to do it," De La Fuente said.

To tackle homelessness, he said he would implement the encampment management policy the city council passed two years ago. So far, the city hasn't enforced the policy.

He believes restoring public safety and getting the homeless off the streets will fix a lot of the other quality of life issues and improve the business climate.

"This city is going to be clean and it's going to be safer because I have no other reasons to come back," said De La Fuente.

Win or lose, De La Fuente said this is his last run for public office.