Oakland mayoral candidate Sheng Thao declares victory

New Oakland mayor will face old Oakland problems

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- Almost two weeks after the elections, Oakland mayoral candidate Sheng Thao declared victory on Monday night.

The latest batch of results revealed Councilmember Thao was leading with 50.3 percent of the vote over councilmember Loren Taylor.

Thao released a statement saying, "I have never felt more hopeful about Oakland's future, or more determined to lead the fight for it. I'm excited to get to work building the safer, more affordable, more just Oakland we know is possible in the months and years ahead."

The mayor-elect congratulated her opponent, saying "Councilmember Taylor and his family have been making a difference for this city for generations and we owe him a real debt of gratitude."

Taylor has called for a news conference Tuesday morning, in Oakland.

Sheng currently represents Oakland's District 4 and is the Council President Pro Tem.