Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tests positive for COVID-19

OAKLAND -- Mayor Libby Schaaf has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be self-quarantining until she is negative and no longer experiencing symptoms from the virus.

The announcement came in a Thursday morning email from Justin Berton, a spokesperson for the mayor.

"After experiencing symptoms and self-quarantining at home this week, Mayor Schaaf has tested positive for COVID," the email stated. "She'll follow CDC guidelines before returning to public events."

According to the Alameda County COVID dashboard, there have been 2,721 positive tests for the virus in the county over the last 14 days.

Health officials say anyone testing positive for COVID should stay home for at least 5 days. Isolation can end after Day 5 if symptoms are not present or are resolving and a diagnostic test (antigen preferred) is negative.

Schaaf is not the only local politicians suffering from a current COVID infection. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez has also tested positive for the virus.

"She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing mild symptoms," her mayoral campaign office announced in a news release. "In accordance with CDC and Santa Clara County Health guidelines, she will quarantine in her home and will continue to carry out all her duties of her campaign for San Jose Mayor during this time."

Chavez has been notifying close contacts, team members, campaign supporters, and individuals with whom she has interacted with over the past several days.

Her last negative test for COVID-19 was taken on Tuesday morning.