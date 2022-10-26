Oakland Mayor: Councilmember Sheng Thao says 'city is sick and tired of the status quo'

Oakland mayoral candidate Sheng Thao says 'city is sick and tired of the status quo'

OAKLAND -- With residents wary of a recent rise in violent crime, homelessness, and continuing struggles with blighted streets, Oakland is about to elect a new mayor.

Libby Schaaf will be termed out after eight years in office and her successor will take the job as many see Oakland at a crossroads.

"So when people ask how we do it, when I tell them what they have to do, they come in and say we will spend the money and how do you make the sandwich for us," laughed Gerry Mogg, owner of Modigliani Cafe in Grand Lake.

Mogg's tuna melt is now famous beyond Oakland. But while the sandwIch has been good for business, he says there are serious challenges right outside his deli.

"This is my car over here," Mogg said, pointing to his open hatchback. "As you can see, my hatches up. I leave it up all day."

Discouraged by repeated car burglaries and worsening homelessness, Mogg says Oakland is heading the wrong direction.

"I know it is a Rubik's Cube for city governments," he said of the challenges facing Oakland. "But they've gotta do something. Because it's just getting worse."

Polling shows that feeling, that things are getting worse, is shared broadly around Oakland, just as city voters make a decision on who will serve as the next mayor.

"I think the city is sick and tired of the status quo, to be very honest with you," said Oakland Mayoral Candidate Sheng Thao. "The status quo that doesn't take working families into strong consideration.

"I'm a daughter of refugees," she told supporters at a recent event. "You're fighting for the refugees. the immigrants. I'm not your typical politician. You might be able to tell by the way I talk."

The District 4 Councilmember, Thao was speaking with labor groups ahead of some neighboring door-knocking. She described herself as an outsider with experience.

"That's the main difference," Thao said of her resume. "I have ten years of experience, consecutive experience, on the city council. And I've worked for five budget cycles."

The councilmember points to that record when it comes to the issue of public safety, and a surge in violent crime.

"I am the only candidate who has invested the most money into public safety, including violence intervention, violence interrupters," Thao said.

The election has also generated some discussion about geographic representation across Oakland's varying communities.

"Although I represent District 4, my lens and how I would legislate and how I would lead the city is always through the lens of lifting those at the margins so we can all be lifted," Thao explained.

Housing, homelessness, crime, and cleanliness; The list of challenges facing the next mayor is long, and the feeling around Oakland is that the stakes are high.

"At the end of the day, we've got a mess and it needs to be dealt with." Mogg said.

"I am the only mayoral candidate who can bring different sides together," Thao said of her candidacy. "And I have a track record of doing that."