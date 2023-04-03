Watch CBS News
Man's body found in sleeping bag near Highway 24 off-ramp in Oakland

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND – A man was found dead in a sleeping bag Monday afternoon on a freeway off-ramp behind UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP was called by Oakland police at 1:59 p.m. about a person on the off-ramp from eastbound state Highway 24 to Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Officers responded and located a man wrapped in a sleeping bag, CHP Officer Karina Oseguera said. Paramedics were already there when CHP officers arrived and had declared the man dead.

A cause of death has not been determined.

First published on April 3, 2023 / 5:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

