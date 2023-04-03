Man's body found in sleeping bag near Highway 24 off-ramp in Oakland
OAKLAND – A man was found dead in a sleeping bag Monday afternoon on a freeway off-ramp behind UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP was called by Oakland police at 1:59 p.m. about a person on the off-ramp from eastbound state Highway 24 to Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
Officers responded and located a man wrapped in a sleeping bag, CHP Officer Karina Oseguera said. Paramedics were already there when CHP officers arrived and had declared the man dead.
A cause of death has not been determined.
