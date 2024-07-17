Oakland man found guilty of killing neighbor in 2020 after months of harassing him

The man accused of shooting an East Oakland father in 2020 was found guilty, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said.

On May 1, 2020, 47-year-old Jamal Thomas shot and killed his neighbor, Miles Armstead. According to the DA, Thomas had been verbally harassing Armstead and his family for months.

Thomas also threw rocks and bricks through the windows of Armstead's home.

The DA said Armstead made the decision to sell the home due to the harassment he was experiencing. On the day of the shooting, he was doing landscaping to prepare the home for sale.

The DA said evidence and testimony revealed Armstead was running away from Thomas when he was fatally shot.

Armstead had three children and was expecting a fourth when he was killed.

Thomas was convicted of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon with priors. The conviction also included a gun enhancement.

He was convicted after a day of deliberation by the jury. He faces 36 years and nine months to life in prison. His sentencing will be on Aug. 13.