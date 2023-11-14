Oakland man Dontay Williams guilty in 2018 murders of Milan Ardoin and her mother Valinda Scott in Antioch

A jury last week convicted an Oakland man of murder in the 2018 deaths of a woman and her mother in Antioch.

Dontay Javon Williams, 40, was found guilty Thursday in Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez of murdering 28-year-old Milan Ardoin and her 55-year-old mother, Valinda Scott.

Williams was in a relationship with Milan Ardoin, who had tried ending the relationship over email.

In the early morning hours of July 5, 2018, Williams traveled from Oakland to Antioch and fatally shot both women to death outside their residence before fleeing on foot.

While investigating, Antioch police found Williams' wallet on a sidewalk near where the murders occurred.

Williams was convicted of two counts of murder and enhancements for intentionally discharging a handgun, lying in wait, and multiple murders.

Williams was also convicted of possession of a firearm with a prior violent conviction for robbery in Oakland in 2005.

Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Tompkins, who prosecuted the case, said in a statement "For the loved ones who lost two family members in one tragic morning, and who waited years for their day in court, this verdict is a chance to move forward in their long healing process."

Williams faces life without the possibility of parole when sentenced.