Oakland man arrested, over $326,000 in merchandise seized in organized retail theft bust

Several Bay Area law enforcement agencies collaborated on a months-long retail theft investigation that last week led to the arrest of an Oakland man and netted suspected stolen merchandise worth over $326,000.

The California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division posted a press release about the joint operation on their Facebook page. The investigation involved the CHP's Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) as well as the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and the San Ramon Police Department (SRPD) has led to the recovery of suspected stolen merchandise valued at over $326,000 and the arrest of a suspect operating as a fence for stolen goods.

In late September of last year, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office identified and arrested several individuals for their participation in an organized retail theft ring targeting multiple retails stores. A subsequent investigation identified an individual who was selling the stolen merchandise. Meanwhile, San Ramon police identified and arrested multiple suspects involved in numerous thefts from local Sephora stores that led them to identify the same fence who was already being investigated by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

After the identification of the fence, the Organized Retail Crime Task Force was contacted and all three agencies began collaborating on their investigations. Working cooperatively, a case was built against the suspected fence and search warrants were obtained for two homes in Oakland as well as an off-site storage container.

Authorities recovered stolen goods from Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, Target, Kohl's, T.J.Maxx, Safeway, Rite Aid and Sunglass Hut with a value of over $326,000 at the three locations in addition to seizing over $12,000 in cash profits from the illegal operation. Photos of the stolen goods posted with the press release showed a large quantity of cosmetics and toiletries

Last Wednesday, 52-year-old Oakland resident Octavio Ambriz-Valle was booked into Alameda County Jail on charges of organized retail crime, grand theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime.

In the release, CHP thanked the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and the San Ramon Police Department "for the incredible work they did to bring this investigation to a close."