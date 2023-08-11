Laney College in Oakland offering free tuition for 2nd straight fall

OAKLAND – Laney Community College in Oakland is once again offering free tuition with incentives, the Peralta Community College District announced.

The college district's officials said in a news release Tuesday its "Fall is Free" program is open to California residents, undocumented students and refugees. However, international students are not eligible for the program.

Besides free tuition, the program covers textbook costs and the college's student health fees. The community college will also provide free bus passes, free lunch on campus, free weekly produce boxes, and Chromebooks to check-out from the library.

There are no minimum units required, and students can take any of the college's in-person, hybrid or online classes, according to college district officials.

Laney Community College also offers associate degrees and associate degrees for students looking to transfer to a four-year institution.

"As inflation grips our region, the need for high-wage earning potential increases, and Laney College offers specific classes to build skills or increase employment qualifications. Our certificate and degree programs meet students where they are and help build foundations that keep our graduates gainfully employed and in tune with their purpose," Rudy Besikof, president of Laney College, said in a statement.

The Fall is Free program began in 2022. According to the Peralta Community College District, the program's initial year was "tremendously successful" as the public college saw a huge rise in enrollment, including an increase in admission of minorities.