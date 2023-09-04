Shooting near Oakland's Lake Merritt injures 1

A shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland Monday afternoon left one person injured, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Madison Street near Lakeside Dr. on the western side of Lake Merritt.

Dispatchers received multiple calls about the shooting, police said. When officers arrived they found one victim who had been shot at least once.

Oakland Fire and an ambulance crew provided medical aid and the victim was taken to the hospital. The person's condition was unknown.

Police said no further information was immediately available. People with information about the shooting were asked to contact the department's Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.