2 sought in fatal Oakland shooting of Matheus Gaidos, flower deliveryman from Brazil

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are looking for two persons of interest in connection to the fatal shooting of a flower deliveryman last week and released surveillance images Tuesday seeking the public's help.

Brazilian national Matheus Gaidos, 27, was shot on June 21 outside an apartment building on the 400 block of 26th Street in Oakland's Koreatown just before 6:30 p.m. Sources told KPIX Gaidos was delivering flowers and made a comment to a man passing by. The verbal exchange ended with Gaidos hurling the flowers and vase at the suspect, followed by the suspect firing a gun.

"It happened really quick. The altercation down the street," said Chris Flose who was passing by at the time. "Apparently, there was a disagreement between two people and it escalated really fast."

Oakland Police said officers arrived to find Gaidos suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

On Tuesday, police released images of two people who appear to be a man and a woman in the hope that community members can identify them.

Persons of interest being sought in the fatal shooting of a flower deliveryman in Oakland Koreatown on June 21, 2023. Oakland Police Department

Gaidos had moved to the U.S. about five years ago and was set to return to Brazil in less than two months, family members told Brazil's Record News Internacional. His aunt told Record he had moved to the San Francisco Bay Area to escape violence in Brazil.

Matheus Gaidos Isabel Martines/Facebook

The Oakland Police Department and CrimeStoppers of Oakland were offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the department's Homicide Unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.