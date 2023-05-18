Oakland nonprofits warn of kidnappings targeting Black girls and young women

OAKLAND -- Oakland nonprofits are banding together to call attention to a problem which they say is often ignored, that of the growing number of Black girls and young women being targeted by kidnappers.

Over a dozen organizations in Oakland have called their own state of emergency. The groups claim there have been 10 attempted kidnappings in the past month, although Oakland Police would not confirm that.

Lon'ja Mustafa, a 16-year-old student who lives in Oakland, says she walks to the bus everyday in fear of being abducted.

"I get scared that one day it may happen to me," said Mustafa.

She says when a Black girl goes missing, it is not always talked about.

"Plenty of times it has never hit the news or social media," she said. "I heard it from my friends one time when my own family member went missing."

Mustafa is not alone with her concerns. The nonprofit, Love Never Fail Us, is sounding the alarm, too.

"A group of about 27 or so nonprofits gathered last week to come up with a game plan to address actual kidnappings and attempted kidnappings that have been happening to Black girls in the community," said Vanessa Russell, founder of Love Never Fails Us.

KPIX reached out to the Oakland Police Department regarding the public's concern of the missing Black girls and young women. The department responded with the following statement:

"The City of Oakland has not declared a state of emergency about Oakland kidnappings, although community members may have.

Unfortunately, many cases of kidnapping or attempted kidnapping go unreported all across the country. If you or someone you know is a victim, we ask that you contact the Oakland Police Department (OPD) Special Victims Section at 510-238-3641."

Community leaders are looking to do more and are hoping to use tools like the proposed Ebony Alert System, a bill introduced by Southern California state Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Carson).

The system would operate like an Amber Alert and solely used for missing Black women or children ages 12 through 25.

Mustafa had this to say about the possible new alert system.

"I feel very relieved and like a huge weight coming off of my shoulders."

