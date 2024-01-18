3rd suspect in 2021 killing of Kevin Nishita found near Kansas City, arrested

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A man suspected in the 2021 killing of Oakland security guard Kevin Nishita has been arrested in the Kansas City metropolitan area, authorities announced Thursday.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, authorities located 29-year-old Laron Marques Gilbert in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday. Gilbert was one of three people charged with murder in the case.

Authorities followed Gilbert to the suburb of Blue Springs on the eastern edge of the metro. When officers approached Gilbert, he attempted to flee on foot across a highway and was taken into custody.

Laron Marques Gilbert, one of three men suspected in the November 2021 killing of Kevin Nishita, was found near Kansas City, Missouri on January 17, 2024. Jackson County, Missouri Detention Center

On November 24, 2021, Nishita was shot while working as a security guard for a TV news crew that was covering a burglary in downtown Oakland. He died from his injuries several days later.

Authorities said Gilbert is alleged to be the getaway driver in the incident.

Nishita had served as a guard for broadcast news operations in the Bay Area, including KPIX. Before working in security, he had a long career in law enforcement, working as an officer at the Oakland Housing Authority, Hayward Police Department, San Jose Police Department and the Colma Police Department.

Kevin Nishita Colma Police Department

According to U.S. Marshals, Gilbert is being held at the Jackson County Detention Center in Missouri as he awaits extradition back to California.

The other two suspects, Shadihia Mitchell and Hershel Hale, are awaiting trial.