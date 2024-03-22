5 juveniles arrested following Oakland carjackings, Alameda robbery

Oakland police arrested five teenage suspects this week in connection with two armed carjackings and a robbery, the department said Friday.

The carjackings happened on Tuesday, one on the 3800 block of Agua Vista Street and the other less than two miles away on the 3500 block of Fruitvale Avenue in the city's Lower Dimond district.

Oakland police said in both cases, the victims reported the carjackers were armed and in one case pointed a weapon at the victim.

Later that day, officers located both carjacked vehicles driving together in the area of 14th Street and International Boulevard. Officers and a police helicopter followed the vehicles into the Brooklyn Basin development, where the five occupants exited the vehicle and were arrested without incident, police said.

Police said one of the carjacked vehicles was also connected to a robbery in Alameda.

There were no ages or other information given about the suspects, who were described simply as juveniles.

Anyone with information about the incidents was asked to contact the department's Robbery Unit at 510-238-3326.

