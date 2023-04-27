Oakland job fair helps former inmates with starting fresh

OAKLAND - We often hear that businesses are having a tough time finding enough employees. But one group of willing workers is often overlooked or disregarded: those who have spent time in jail.

On Wednesday, in Oakland, they held a special job fair to give formerly incarcerated people a fair chance at getting a fresh start.

For people arriving at the Oakland Coliseum, it almost seemed too good to be true.

"These employers are here with the mindset that they're going to offer you employment opportunities!" event coordinator Rochelle Baxter-Green told the crowd assembled outside. "So, go in there, sell yourselves, have a great time--and let's go!"

The Alameda County Fair Chance Job and Resource Fair was actually created last year, but this was the first year workers and employers could meet in person. Normally, those with criminal records are at a huge disadvantage.

"In the society we live in, there's judgement and stigma attached to having a criminal record," said Antionette Burns, Alameda County's employment program manager.

But at the Fair Chance event, those who have spent time behind bars weren't just tolerated -- they were the focus.

"The employers that are here are willing to do fair-chance hiring," said Baxter-Green. "It makes a big difference, because it's not just warehouse or packaging or fast food. These are amazing job opportunities."

More than 80 businesses and organizations, including Amazon, United Airlines and AC Transit, were interviewing people they with criminal records. One company, called Checkr, does background checks on job applicants. Engineering manager Jeremy Hou said the worker shortage is causing a lot of businesses to reconsider people who they might have overlooked before.

"It certainly opens opportunities for us to talk to them and explain, hey, you're having trouble finding people? Here's how you can cast a wider net by considering fair chance hiring," he said.

That could help someone like Aron Roy -- who was looking sharp after getting a haircut, courtesy of volunteers from Cedric's Barbershop. Roy got out of prison about eight months ago, and hopes to put the coding skills he learned to good use. He also did some reporting for the San Quentin Prison newspaper and found it pretty interesting work. But he said he's open to anything.

"I'm not being picky today," he said. "So, whatever I can do as an entry-level job, that's what I'm here to do. Yeah, if you're hiring, I'm applying!"

Luckily for Roy, they were hiring -- and each time someone got a job offer, they rang a bell in celebration. Paul Laurent seemed a bit stunned that he may soon be working for Amazon.

"It felt like I'm on a rocket ship and we just blasted off!" he said. "It feels like taking the next step to success."

The Alameda County Social Services Agency hosted the event in recognition of April being proclaimed "National Second Chance Month," by the US Justice Department. But the job fair was no charity event -- it was good business. With worker shortages and the so-called 'Great Resignation', the climate of the job market has changed, and a lot of resumes that were once ignored may be getting second looks.