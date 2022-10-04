Oakland Airport records 1M passengers for 3rd straight month; 90% of 2019 levels

OAKLAND – Oakland International Airport reported more than 1 million passengers for the third straight month, with the East Bay airport seeing air travel nearly reaching pre-pandemic levels.

According to airport officials, the airport saw 1,086,598 passengers in August, following totals above 1 million in June and July. The August total represents 91.4% of the number of passengers seen in August 2019.

"The traffic OAK has experienced throughout the summer of 2022 has been extremely encouraging for us – particularly passing the one million mark for three consecutive months," said Bryant Francis, Director of Aviation at the Port of Oakland, which operates the airport.

Compared to August of last year, passenger traffic at Oakland International is up 33.4%.

On a 12-month rolling basis, traffic is up 64.2%, with more than 8.4 million passengers so far this year compared to 5.1 million during the same period a year ago.

Among the passengers seen at the airport in August, more than 534,000 departed on flights from Oakland runways, while 97,554 were connecting. The airport also recorded nearly 19,000 passengers arrived from international destinations.

While passenger levels continue to increase, the airport noted cargo volume has dipped slightly. In August, the airport transported nearly 107 million pounds, which is down 7.9% year-over-year.