Man killed in weekend shooting on I-580 off-ramp in Oakland

PIX Now -- Monday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Monday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Monday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom

OAKLAND – A man was shot and killed on a freeway off-ramp in Oakland on Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a call at 1:30 a.m. Sunday about an assault on the Edwards Avenue off-ramp from eastbound Interstate 580.

Officers found a single victim, who was pronounced deceased by medical personnel a short time later.

CHP investigators are looking for the person responsible and haven't determined a motive for the killing. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP investigation tipline at (707) 917-4491.