Elderly woman in Oakland dies in overnight house fire

OAKLAND – An elderly woman in her 90s was killed after a fire broke out at her home in Oakland early Wednesday morning.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, the Oakland Fire Department said firefighters responded to a home on the 2900 block of Partridge Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m.

After firefighters arrived, they found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters said the woman had suffered smoke inhalation and burns on her body.

The fire department did not provide the woman's name.

About 25 firefighters responded to the scene, officials said. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby properties.

An investigation determined that the fire originated in a wall furnace in the basement, according to the fire department. The fire was deemed accidental.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.