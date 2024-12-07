Oakland hosts final First Friday of the year; hopes it will return in 2025

It was a festive celebration at the final First Friday of this year in Oakland as the event takes a two-month break in hopes of being able to come back next year.

The city may be in the process of making deep cuts to public safety, but Friday night, it was about a community coming together, spreading joy and love.

Oakland on 23rd and Telegraph transformed into a winter wonderland as kids played in the fake snow. But it wasn't even the highlight of the night.

"Wait, is it the real Santa," asked Spiritual.

The kids got a taste of the holiday season, and Spiritual was excited to share a couple items off her wish list with Santa.

"A robot that can remind me to be good.," she said. "You know what actually. I want a doll. A real doll. Actually, that's what I want."

This event wasn't just for the young. Auntie, who's 81, has lived in Oakland almost her entire life. She's seen the Town go through its ups and downs but events like this one restores hope for the future.

"It means Oakland is still alive," Auntie said.

For the vendors, it's a chance to promote their business and for people to pour money right back into the community. Desirae Rosgen with Noah's Jamaican Jerk Chicken said First Fridays are a huge boost for their business.

For now, they rely on these types of events to keep their business going.

"Events like these are definitely so very helpful for small businesses who are on their rise to being more brick and mortar," Rosgen said. "Being more traditional."

This event, though, relies on sponsors to keep it going every year. Organizers are continually fundraising to bring back the street fair. The goal for 2025 is to hold the next First Friday in March.

"It is really a labor of love and how much we do every month on repeat, so we want this to continue and it means so much to the city of Oakland," said Courtney Russell with the Koreatown Northgate District.