Oakland police release photos of suspects in January homicide

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Homicide investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying people possibly linked to a deadly shooting in East Oakland earlier this year.

On the afternoon of Jan. 13, shortly before 3 p.m., officers were called to the area of 94th Avenue and A Street on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Police did not reveal the victim's identity.

On Thursday, investigators released photos of multiple people suspected in the shooting.

Police also released a photo of a black four-door Lexus ES 350 that may also be linked. The vehicle appears to have damage on the front driver's side fender.

Anyone who may recognize the suspects or the vehicle is asked to contact the Homicide Section of the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3821.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

