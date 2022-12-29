Watch CBS News
Oakland homicide detectives investigating death of 2-year-old

OAKLAND -- Homicide detectives were trying to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of a 2-year-old whose body was discovered in Napa County.

Oakland police said they got a call from San Pablo police around 2:30 a.m. notify them of a possible homicide of a two-year-old child.  

The preliminary investigation has revealed the child's death occurred in Oakland, but the body was located in a rural area of Napa County.  

An individual connected to the child's death was identified and arrested with the assistance of San Pablo police. But any other details have yet to be revealed by Oakland detectives and were still under investigation.   

There are no additional details being released at this time.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

