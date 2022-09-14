Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested in stabbing death of woman in East Oakland

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a woman in East Oakland last week.

On September 7, officers were called to the 9700 block of D Street where they found 22-year-old Vanessa Rodriguez-Cermeno on the street suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday Oakland police said in a press statement that officers arrested Jose Guardadolara for the homicide. The 21-year-old San Francisco resident was arrested that same day less than half a mile away on the 1200 block of 90th Ave. 

The case was presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and Guardadolara was charged with Rodriguez-Cermeno's murder.

Oakland police said the suspect and the victim knew one another. 

No additional information was immediately available.

