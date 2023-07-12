Watch CBS News
Crime

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - 6 am 7/12/23
PIX Now - 6 am 7/12/23 08:44

OAKLAND – A bicyclist died in a hit-and-run in Oakland's Fruitvale District on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded just after 9:30 a.m. to the collision reported in the area of 29th Avenue and International Boulevard and arrived to find the bicyclist, who was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead, Oakland police said.

Investigators have not released any details about the driver or vehicle that hit the bicyclist and are asking anyone with information to call the Police Department's traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.

The name of the bicyclist killed in the collision was not immediately available.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 1:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.