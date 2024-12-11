Oakland hit-and-run crash involving AC Transit bus leaves 4 passengers injured

Authorities in Oakland are investigating a crash hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon involving an AC Transit bus and car that left four bus passengers with minor injuries, transit officials said.

According to AC Transit, at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, a Tempo-Line 1T bus was moving southbound in the bus-only lane on International Boulevard approaching the intersection of 94th Avenue with a green light giving the bus the right of way.

Transit officials said as the bus entered the intersection traveling at about 25 mph, a dark-colored passenger vehicle turned left from the adjacent lane. There was a collision as the vehicle cut directly in front of the bus, officials said.

Oakland police officers arrived at the crash scene and learned the vehicle that hit the bus fled the scene after the collision the collision. Police confirmed paramedics responded to the scene to provide medical treatment to multiple passengers of the bus. AC Transit said four passengers sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Transit officials said all other passengers left the intersection independently. Service on the Tempo-Line 1T was not disrupted by the collision, according to AC Transit.

Oakland police and AC Transit's law enforcement partner the Alameda County Sheriff's Office are investigating to identify the hit-and-run driver. Police said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor in this collision.

Police said the investigation into the incident is active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570. Anyone with videos or photos that could assist with the investigation is asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov