Fire breaks out near I-580 in Oakland Hills; structures burned
OAKLAND – Structures have burned after a vegetation fire broke out near Interstate 580 in the Oakland Hills Friday afternoon, firefighter said.
The Oakland Fire Department tweeted around 2:15 p.m., that the fire is burning in the area near 35th and MacArthur Boulevard. Firefighters said crews are performing structure protection on Quigley Street near a Chevron gas station.
About 20 minutes later, firefighters said the incident has grown to a third alarm and that two structures on Quigley Street are actively burning. Multiple spot fires have been reported along the I-580 freeway.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.