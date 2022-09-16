Watch CBS News
Fire breaks out near I-580 in Oakland Hills; structures burned

OAKLAND – Structures have burned after a vegetation fire broke out near Interstate 580 in the Oakland Hills Friday afternoon, firefighter said.

The Oakland Fire Department tweeted around 2:15 p.m., that the fire is burning in the area near 35th and MacArthur Boulevard. Firefighters said crews are performing structure protection on Quigley Street near a Chevron gas station.

About 20 minutes later, firefighters said the incident has grown to a third alarm and that two structures on Quigley Street are actively burning. Multiple spot fires have been reported along the I-580 freeway.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 2:38 PM

