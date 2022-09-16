Fire breaks out near I-580 in Oakland Hills; structures burned

OAKLAND – Structures have burned after a vegetation fire broke out near Interstate 580 in the Oakland Hills Friday afternoon, firefighter said.

The Oakland Fire Department tweeted around 2:15 p.m., that the fire is burning in the area near 35th and MacArthur Boulevard. Firefighters said crews are performing structure protection on Quigley Street near a Chevron gas station.

2nd Alarm vegetation fire near 35th and MacArthur is impinging on multiple structures. Crews are doing structure protection on Quigley St near Chevron Station. — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) September 16, 2022

About 20 minutes later, firefighters said the incident has grown to a third alarm and that two structures on Quigley Street are actively burning. Multiple spot fires have been reported along the I-580 freeway.

This incident has gone to a 3rd Alarm. We have multiple spot fires along westbound 580 as well as two structures currently with active fire on Quigley St. https://t.co/LGZhrUzrm2 — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) September 16, 2022

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.