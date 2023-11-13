Vegetation fires break out near Highway 13 in Oakland Hills; Northbound lanes closed

OAKLAND – Crews have responded to multiple small vegetation fires that broke out along Highway 13 in the Oakland Hills Monday afternoon, closing northbound lanes.

A spokesperson for the Oakland Fire Department told CBS News Bay Area that up to four small fires are burning along the highway between Redwood Road near Holy Names University and Joaquin Miller Road.

Video from Chopper 5 shows the northbound direction of Highway 13 is closed through the area. CHP confirmed that northbound lanes were shut down between westbound I-580 and Lincoln Avenue.

Firefighters said no structures have been threatened.

(Update 1) At this time, crews are fighting Four (4) vegetation fires between the On-ramp close to Redwood Rd near Holy Names College above HYWY 13 and the Joaquin Miller Rd exit (close to the Mormon Temple). There are no structures impacted or directly threatened at this time. https://t.co/AWnw4iKWT7 pic.twitter.com/H8pnYSDMvU — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) November 13, 2023

Additional details about the fires were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.