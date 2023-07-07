Watch CBS News
Experienced hiker from Oakland found dead on remote peak in Modoc County

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

ALTURAS, Modoc County -- A hiker from Oakland was found dead on a remote peak in Modoc County Sunday, according to the Modoc Sheriff's Office.

Ben Kiyoshi Namura-Weingrow, 44, was discovered by a hiker at about 3:20 p.m. on the Eagle Summit Trail in the Modoc County National Forest Wilderness, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Namura-Weingrow was about 1,000 feet below the summit of the southeast side of the mountain. His body was recovered with the help of Cal Fire on Monday.

According to the Modoc County Sheriff, Namura-Weingrow was said to be an experienced hiker who was familiar with the trail.

The manner and cause of his death have not yet been determined, but foul play is not suspected. 

First published on July 7, 2023 / 11:16 AM

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

