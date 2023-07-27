Oakland group arrested in connection to series of armed carjackings

OAKLAND — Oakland police said they arrested a group of people in connection to a series of carjackings throughout the city.

On Wednesday, officers found a suspect who was wanted in connection with a recent attempted carjacking on Skyline Boulevard.

The encounter led to a car chase as the driver refused to pull over for officers, according to police. Officers followed the car to the city of San Leandro, where the occupants got out of the car and tried to run away.

Oakland police said three people, two men and one male juvenile, had been in the car and all of them were arrested.

According to police, the three suspects are all Oakland residents and connected to armed carjackings in the following neighborhoods.

Tompkins Avenue Neighborhood

Crestmont Neighborhood

Sequoyah Heights Neighborhood

Piedmont Avenue Southeast Neighborhood

Skyline-Hillcrest Estates Neighborhood

There have been several search warrants served in connection to the suspects. Police did not release the suspects' names.

Oakland police said they are still investigating any possible connections to other carjackings, such as the ones on July 21 near Keller Avenue and Skyline Boulevard at 8 a.m. and on July 23 at 9 p.m. near the 12100 block of Skyline Boulevard.

According to Oakland police, there have been about 369 carjackings in the city so far this year. That's up 24 percent compared to the same time period two years ago when there were 298.

One recent attempted carjacking was caught on dashcam video. In the video, a woman is driving on Skyline Boulevard when the car in front suddenly pulls up blocking the lane. Two young people jump out, one armed with a pistol. It takes a moment for the driver to react, but when the gunman raps on the window, she screams and swerves around the car and roars off. The driver was lucky, managing to escape, but is too traumatized to speak about it now.

Another carjacking on Wednesday left three people, including two police officers, injured. crash following an armed carjacking and pursuit in West Oakland on Wednesday. Officers said they engaged in a short pursuit with the suspects and several other vehicles before the department's helicopter took over. The pursuit ended when one of the suspects struck a marked Oakland police patrol vehicle.