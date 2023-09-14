"Activate Oakland" program offering grants to businesses hosting public events

OAKLAND -- The city of Oakland is launching a new program to award grants for businesses and groups hosting public events, in order to boost foot traffic in commercial district corridors and help deter crime at the same time.

Downtown Oakland echoed with lively tunes during lunchtime Thursday, as Mayor Sheng Thao unveiled "Activate Oakland," a new initiative designed to revitalize the city's commercial areas.

Antwon "Franco" Jones, a barista at Dusk Coffee Shop in Latham Square, was one of the many who soaked in the music, expressing his delight in being able to open the café doors and enjoy the live music.

"I enjoy it because I can open the door and I can turn down my music and listen to the live music," said Franco, who has been working at the coffee shop for nearly a year.

For Franco and others like him, the initiative offers a glimmer of hope for local businesses that have been struggling recently.

Franco explained, "The challenges have been the breaking into vehicles, and so that kind of slowed down the traffic a little bit in downtown and many homeless people looking for something to eat or drink."

The initiative allocates $400,000 in funding to support small events and activations across the city.

"Whether it's performances, shutting down the streets to get communities together, we are looking for those ideas so we can come together as one community, one Oakland, to really say we care about this city," Thao said. "We want it to be clean, safe, and the only way we can do this is to not only depend on the city but on each other... it is reciprocal."

Activate Oakland would award grants of up to $10,000 for organizations to put on community events, whether they are new events or expansions of existing events. The city says the money would provide opportunities for small businesses, artists, and cultural groups and help revitalize downtown and neighborhood commercial areas.

Eligible projects under Activate Oakland include free exercise classes, dance performances, fashion shows, movie nights, and even karaoke parties.

Any business, resident, community group, or nonprofit organization may apply for grants to help put on events, which have to be free to the public and take place in one of Oakland's commercial districts. Officials hope the added foot traffic from these events will leave less room for criminals and drug abuse on city streets.

The announcement has generated excitement, particularly for individuals like Franco, who is not only a barista but also a musician.

Franco expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "I would bring live artists, bring some free food, have people enjoy, and tell them about the neighborhood."

Lazane Jobe, who has worked in the area for over 35 years, also praised the initiative.

"I think this is excellent…anything that they can do with art and live enrichment for the city and for employees to enjoy their lunchtime and break from the rigors of daily activities, I think it's wonderful. Bringing people to downtown Oakland is an added advantage," Jobe said.

Events that receive funding would be allocated a minimum of $1,000 and a maximum of $10,000 per event. Organizers would be required to submit a detailed budget along with the application for the grant.

Priority for the grants would be given to applicants from historically underserved areas outlined by the city's Department of Transportation Equity Toolbox.

The city began accepting applications for the grant Thursday and the application period will last through 5 p.m. on October 12.

Jose Martinez contributed reporting.