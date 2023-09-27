Oakland firefighters contain fire at Rotary Nature Center near Lake Merritt

OAKLAND — The Oakland Fire Department responded to a building fire near Lake Merritt on Tuesday evening.

Just before 7:30 p.m., 20 firefighters were sent to the Rotary Nature Center on Bellevue Avenue.

The fire department said about 10 to 15% of the exterior wall and roof area was burned.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire by 7:45 p.m.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.