Oakland firefighters battle 3-alarm pallet fire at warehouse Saturday night

OAKLAND – It took firefighters in Oakland over an hour to bring a three-alarm pallet fire at a warehouse under control late Saturday night, authorities said.

The fire, which was first reported at 11:43 p.m., broke out at a warehouse for Evergreen Pallets Systems, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

The main address of the fire location was 760 98th Avenue, according to the fire department.

The majority of the fire consisted of pallets burning outside.

Fire crews reported the fire was under control just before 1 a.m. Sunday, and firefighters were remaining at the scene to extinguish hot spots.

Approximately 50 firefighters responded to the incident, according to the fire department. There were no reports of injuries.

Crews remained on scene overnight to continue extinguishing hot spots. Heavy machinery will arrive Sunday morning to remove pallets and excess debris.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.