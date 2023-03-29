Oakland firefighters knock down 2-alarm house fire near MacArthur BART station

OAKLAND -- Crews with the Oakland Fire Department are still at the scene after controlling a two-alarm house fire that erupted a block west of the MacArthur BART station Wednesday morning.

The @OaklandFireLive Twitter account first posted about the fire at a two-story residence near the intersection of 39th and West streets around 8:30 a.m. Only minutes later, the official Oakland Fire Department account posted that the fire was under control.

@OaklandFireLive later tweeted out dramatic photos that showed firefighters in action at the scene with the home fully involved.

So far there has been no word regarding any injuries in connection with the fire. Crews are still at the scene mopping up. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.