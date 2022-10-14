4-alarm fire prompts rescues at senior-living apartment building in Oakland near Highway 580
OAKLAND -- Firefighters rescued a number of people at a four-alarm fire burning Friday morning at a senior living apartment building in Oakland next to Interstate Highway 580.
The fire was burning at Grand Lake Gardens Apartments, a mulitple-story facility at 401 Santa Clara Avenue in the Grand Lake neighborhood.
The call came in at around 6 a.m.
A tweet from an Oakland firefighters' union account reported there were people being rescued from hallways, stairwells and balconies.
The Grand Ave. offramp from westbound Highway 580 was shut down as as firefighters worked the scene.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
