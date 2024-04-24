Watch CBS News
Oakland fire crews knock down structure fire at 60th and MLK Jr. Way; 2 injured

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Crews in Oakland knocked down a structure fire near the intersection of 60th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way Wednesday morning that left two people injured, according to fire officials.

The Oakland Fire Department Twitter account posted that multiple units were responding to the incident at around 10:45 a.m. Assistance from the Oakland Police Department was requested for traffic control.

Fire officials confirmed that the fire was under control just before 11 a.m. Fire crews requested ambulance assistance to transport two patients to area hospitals with unspecified injuries.

The department has not provided any specific details regarding the fire or how it started. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He moved to CBS to work as the station website's managing editor in 2015.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 11:22 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

