Oakland fire crews knock down structure fire at 60th and MLK Jr. Way; 2 injured

Crews in Oakland knocked down a structure fire near the intersection of 60th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way Wednesday morning that left two people injured, according to fire officials.

The Oakland Fire Department Twitter account posted that multiple units were responding to the incident at around 10:45 a.m. Assistance from the Oakland Police Department was requested for traffic control.

Fire officials confirmed that the fire was under control just before 11 a.m. Fire crews requested ambulance assistance to transport two patients to area hospitals with unspecified injuries.

The department has not provided any specific details regarding the fire or how it started. The cause of the fire was under investigation.