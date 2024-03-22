Fire burns home in Oakland's San Antonio district

A house fire burned in Oakland's San Antonio district Friday afternoon and threatened adjacent homes before firefighters were able to get a handle on it.

The fire happened at about 12:30 p.m. just south of San Antonio Park in the backyard carport of a home at 18th Ave. and E. 15th St., destroying the carport and an attached shed.

Firefighters were seen pouring water on at least two adjacent homes that appeared to have escaped the flames and embers. The firefighters were mostly in mop-up operations by 1:15 p.m.

The Oakland Fire Department did not have any additional details about the fire or how it started.

There was also no word of any injuries.