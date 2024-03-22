Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Fire burns home in Oakland's San Antonio district

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

Raw video: Fire burns home in Oakland San Antonio district
Raw video: Fire burns home in Oakland San Antonio district 01:17

A house fire burned in Oakland's San Antonio district Friday afternoon and threatened adjacent homes before firefighters were able to get a handle on it.

The fire happened at about 12:30 p.m. just south of San Antonio Park in the backyard carport of a home at 18th Ave. and E. 15th St., destroying the carport and an attached shed.

Firefighters were seen pouring water on at least two adjacent homes that appeared to have escaped the flames and embers. The firefighters were mostly in mop-up operations by 1:15 p.m.

The Oakland Fire Department did not have any additional details about the fire or how it started. 

There was also no word of any injuries.

First published on March 22, 2024 / 3:58 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.