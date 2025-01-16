Person found dead following East Oakland shooting

Police were investigating a shooting death in East Oakland late Wednesday night.

Officers were sent to the 9400 block of International Boulevard to investigate a shooting that happened a little before 11:15 p.m., Oakland police said.

When they arrived, officers found the victim, whose name and gender weren't released, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics were on hand but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

One person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting but police didn't say if they were arrested or released.

Anyone with information can call the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at 238-7950. People can send videos or photos to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

