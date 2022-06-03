Elderly woman killed in Oakland hit-and-run crash in neighborhood plagued by crime

OAKLAND -- A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in Oakland this week, among the latest incidents of crime and lawlessness along a stretch of International Boulevard where residents say it is just the tip of the iceberg.

The collision happened at the intersection of International and 16th Avenue in the city's Rancho San Antonio neighborhood. Oakland police said a white, mid-2000s Hummer hit a 78-year-old woman as she was walking in a crosswalk.

Surveillance video shows the Hummer running over the woman as it turned left from International onto northbound 16th Ave., just as an oncoming OPD patrol vehicle was turning left onto southbound 16th from International.

Surveillance image shows white Hummer vehicle just as it strikes a pedestrian in the crosswalk at International Blvd. and 16th Ave. in Oakland, May 31, 2022. CBS

The Hummer continued north on 16th at a high rate of speed while the officer stopped to render aid to the victim. She was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries, police said.

The suspect vehicle has not been found.

Neighbors have told this reporter they are fed up with violence and feel helpless. On Friday, a Latino market about four doors down was robbed on Friday at gunpoint. At the same store on Wednesday, someone stole their EBT card machine.

A man who lives at the intersection said he was robbed at gunpoint last week about eight blocks west on International in the Clinton neighborhood. Nearby, on April 9 a bicyclist was injured in another hit-and-run crash at E. 15th St. and 8th Ave. In that case, police said a white Cadillac Escalade ran a red light at the intersection and hit the bicyclist heading east on E. 15th.

The 38-year-old male victim was hospitalized with severe head trauma. The Escalade has not been found.

Oakland police urged anyone with information to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.