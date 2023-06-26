Armed robbery at Oakland donut shop caught on camera, 3 suspects sought

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are seeking three suspects in connection with a robbery at a donut shop early Friday morning that was caught on camera.

According to authorities, the robbery took place at Colonial Donuts on the 3300 block of Lakeshore Avenue, near Lake Merritt and Interstate 580 shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday.

Video shows the masked men standing in front of the store before one of the suspects jumps over the counter and held an employee at gunpoint. The suspects were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Surveillance footage of an armed robbery at Colonial Donuts in Oakland on June 23, 2023. CBS

The owner of the shop told KPIX that they have dealt with break-ins before, but this is by far the most brazen incident during their decades in operation.

"We're just trying to make it and this is my parents' American dream," the owner said. "And I guess what's disheartening is my parents told me they have been operating here in Oakland for close to 40 years and this is the worst that they've seen it."

No arrests have been made. Surveillance video showed the suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Oakland Police Department.