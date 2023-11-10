Oakland Diwali celebration helps unite an often-divided community

OAKLAND -- Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a holiday for more than a billion people around the world.

It is celebrated by the Indian and south Asian community and, on Friday night, children and adults from different cultures came together in Oakland hoping the message of Diwali spreads around the world.

Janani Ramachandran, the Oakland city councilmember for District 4, organized the event. She is Oakland's first South Asian elected official. Ramachandran also is a classically trained singer who is passionate about sharing her culture with the community.

"There is a reason for hope. There's a reason for positivity and brightness," Rachandran said.

Along with Rachandran's performance, people got a taste of India's cultural heritage thanks to the UC Berkeley Bollywood dance group and music.

DJ Madame Gandhi explained, "As a DJ, you can transport people to India. You transport people to different culture and expose people to different feelings and emotions."

The Festival of Lights focuses on peace. As western cultures become more exposed to Diwali, Ramachandran wants peace to spread to every corner of the world.

"The whole purpose of Diwali is bringing light to darkness. The celebration of good over evil and, right now in Oakland, if there is a time we need positivity and uplifting the most, it is right now," Rachandran said.