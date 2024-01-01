At the end of 2023, Oakland crime data paints complex picture

OAKLAND – As 2023 came to an end, Oakland was reeling from another tough year. Some long-time businesses shut down, citing the out-of-control crime. Meanwhile, some residents demanded city leaders to declare a state of emergency and summoned the National Guard.

The one thing Oakland natives consistently complained about was how crime was never this bad.

KPIX checked the latest crime stats released by the Oakland police, which showed data collected from January 1st to December 24th of 2023.

The report showed robbery was up by 37 percent with 3,627 cases. Burglary was up by 24 percent with 17,042 reported cases. Motor vehicle theft was up 45 percent with 14,554 stolen cars, which was an all-time record for Oakland.

As of December, the report also showed homicide was flat with 118 murders. It was the same homicide number for the same period last year. KPIX did not include what police classified as accidental or justified homicides in the number.

Statistically, these numbers were very high, but not the highest, with the exception of stolen cars.

According to numbers posted on the city's website, Oakland recorded the highest violent and property crimes back in the late 80's and early 90's.

But critics argued homeless encampments, illegal dumping, and side shows weren't as prevalent back in the 90's. And those issues don't pop up in the current stat sheets. But Oakland residents deal with those quality-of-life issues almost on a daily basis.

They said social media also makes it easier for people to see the crime that's happening in their community.

Police believed all those things add up to create a sense of lawlessness and helplessness.

Lastly, officers pointed out districts that were traditionally pretty safe like Temescal, Rockridge, and up in the hills are dealing with a lot more robberies and burglaries. They said violent crime is no longer just contained to West and East Oakland. People from every pocket of Oakland is feeling the pain. They said that may be why more people believe crime has never been this bad.