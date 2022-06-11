Oakland councilman says National Guard needed to counter gun crime

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Neighbors in Oakland's Fruitvale District said they're seeing an uptick in gun violence near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and 35th Avenue in recent months. They shared surveillance videos of shootings, including a murder, with KPIX.

Neighbors said there was a non-injury shooting there on April 29, a robbery that turned deadly on May 12 and drive-by shooting on June 5.

"I always make sure I have some kind of weapon like a pepper spray or a little baton -- something -- that's become our norm. It's feeling like you always have to be ready to fight, which is a horrible feeling," said Renee, who declined to provide her last name. She has lived in the Fruitvale District for 20 years.

"I used to walk. I didn't have a car. I rode my bike and I walked everywhere but not anymore," Renee said.

Renee shared the surveillance video of the May 12 robbery. It showed three gunmen trying to rob a vending cart at the intersection.

When the customers fought back, a gunman shot a man in the head at close range. Oakland police say he died at the hospital.

"It's so horrible this man died waiting to get food, to get fried chicken and French fries," Renee said.

Councilman Noel Gallo represents the Fruitvale District. He said police have not arrested anyone in those recent shootings.

Councilman Gallo said the police force is down by roughly 100 officers and allied agencies have staffing issues as well and can't help as much.

"For me, the only alternative I have left is to call out the National Guard. Have the governor send out the National Guard to help protect us," Gallo said. "I'm not joking."

Councilman Gallo said he recently urged the mayor to reach out to the governor since he said only the mayor's office can make that request.

He admits more police won't stop the crisis. He said the city needs to offer young people opportunities before they pick up a gun. Gallo also wants families to step up and provide a better family structure for young people.

As for Renee, she said they need help fast.

"Criminals just seem to think it's a free-for-all just to come out and there's no consequences and they won't get caught," Renee said.