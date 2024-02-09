Oakland community movie theater throws Super Bowl watch party

OAKLAND -- There will be no shortage of Super Bowl watch parties at bars and restaurants across the Bay Area on Sunday but what if that's not your scene? The New Parkway Theater in Oakland usually shows movies but, on Sunday, it will transform, becoming one big, cozy man -- and woman -- cave.

The New Parkway Theater shows everything from critically acclaimed films to throwback favorites. This Sunday, the boys in red and gold are taking over as the 49ers hope to deliver an award-winning performance.

"It's going to be a lot of fun. It's going to be really crazy," the theater's Charlie Levy promised.

The New Parkway is expecting more than 300 people for a Super Bowl screening and the venue is almost like a home away from home. Moksha the resident husky will happily greet you and accepts belly rubs as payment. Food is cooked and delivered to your favorite couch.

"The homey vibe -- we swapped out theater seats for couches, comfy chairs and bean bags. We have a full menu. You can, of course, get popcorn and candy but we've got sandwiches, salads, soups and all sort of things," Levy said.

The unique space doubles as a movie theater and community center and its quaint charm is a prime attraction.

Matthew Vernon comes here frequently and likes that the New Parkway is giving the community another option aside from the traditional watch parties.

"I don't like to go to bars to watch generally because it can be very crowded and kind of rowdy but, because this is a more low-key place, I kind of like that as an idea," Vernon said.

The price of admission is just $16 and, while tickets are going fast, there are some still available. The 49ers have The Faithful and this theater has its own dedicated fans who will be here on game day.

"A lot of people wait to see things here. They know the place and love it. They say we're not going to see it elsewhere. We want to see it here. So I think the football game is much the same," Levy said.