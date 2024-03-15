Oakland Roots and Soul soccer teams to play home matches at Coliseum in 2025

OAKLAND – The Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul soccer teams will play home matches at the Oakland Coliseum in 2025, following a decision made by stadium officials Friday.

In a unanimous decision, the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority approved a resolution authorizing its executive director and AEG, which manages the stadium and Oakland Arena, to execute a license agreement between the stadium and Oakland Pro Soccer, which owns both clubs.

"The Roots and Soul Soccer Team, a beacon of unity and passion, has captured the hearts of Oakland residents and soccer enthusiasts nationwide. Their commitment to community engagement, diversity, and excellence on the field aligns perfectly with the values that make Oakland a remarkable city," said Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan, who also chairs the Coliseum Authority.

"The Roots and Soul radiate Oakland pride in the community and every time they step on the pitch. They are a model franchise and the Town's global ambassadors to the soccer world," Mayor Sheng Thao said on X (formerly Twitter).

Great news Oakland soccer fans! @oaklandrootssc & @oaklandsoulsc will play their 2025/26 season at the Oakland Coliseum. The Roots and Soul radiate Oakland pride in the community and every time they step on the pitch. They are a model franchise and the Town’s global ambassadors… pic.twitter.com/O4701XXcC5 — Mayor Sheng Thao 盛桃 (@MayorShengThao) March 15, 2024

The Roots is a men's team that plays in the second division USL Championship league, while the Soul plays in the women's USL W League, with plans to play in the USL Super League in 2025. Currently, the Roots play their home games at Pioneer Stadium on the CSU East Bay campus in Hayward, while the Soul play their matches at Merritt College in Oakland.

"What a beautiful day in Oakland," the Oakland Roots posted on social media. "We would like to thank our incredible fans, community members, investors as well as the mayor, city, county and all JPA members for the hard work behind the scenes to get this resolution passed today.

Friday's announcement comes amid an uncertain future for the Coliseum, as the A's enter their final year of their stadium lease, while seeking a relocation to Las Vegas. The team's proposed stadium on the Las Vegas Strip would not open until at least 2028.