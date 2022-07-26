Oakland City Council set to approve $1.5M settlement with former OPD chief

OAKLAND -- City officials in Oakland will vote Tuesday on whether to pay former police chief Anne Kirkpatrick a $1.5 million settlement.

The Oakland City Council is set to approve the settlement at their meeting Tuesday evening. It comes after a jury found last May that she was wrongfully terminated in 2020.

OPD Chief Kirkpatrick (CBS)

Kirkpatrick had sued the city saying she was fired for reporting what she called police commissioner misconduct.

The settlement includes a severance payment and legal fees.

The city denies any wrongdoing in the case.

Former Chief Kirkpatrick released a statement Monday. It read in part: "I hope that the agreement in my favor is a signal to all who are witnesses to misconduct, especially those in law enforcement: do not stay silent. Our system depends on people who will do the right thing, even when it is the hard thing. "