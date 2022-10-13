Oakland church furthers pastor's work to house the homeless

OAKLAND -- An 80-year-old church in Oakland is committed to helping house the homeless not just because of the gospel – but because of the pastor's personal mission.

Oakland Pastor Ken Chambers. CBS

The effort comes as city leaders scramble to come up with new housing options for the hundreds of people being evicted from the sprawling Wood Street encampment.

Every Wednesday, a large shower and laundry trailer sets up in the parking lot of West Side Missionary Baptist Church, all thanks to the work of Pastor Ken Chambers.

"As a pastor, it's my mission to be my brother and sister's keeper," he explained. Chambers knows the struggles of homelessness all to well. He and his family lost their house during the economic downturn in 2008.

"My three daughters were in UC Berkeley college and we all stayed in their dorms," he remembered.

When Chambers got back on his feet, he made it a personal mission to help others struggling with homelessness. First, the church started a safe parking program in the parking lot, where people who are living in their cars can have a supervised, safe place to sleep at night. Then the church added tiny homes.

It provided just enough space for 31-year-old Terence Williams to thrive.

"If it wasn't for this program, there's no telling where I would be. But I definitely wouldn't be well off like I am now and at least have a chance to do something with my life," said Williams as he made the bed in his tiny home.

Williams was only nine years old when his mother died of breast cancer. He was placed in foster care and eventually found himself living on the streets. He then started sleeping the safe parking lot of West Side Missionary.

"I used to cry every night that I was in my car, just hoping that I would get a roof over my head. I didn't expect anything, but the reality when I got here was better than I even expected," said Williams.

He was one of the first tiny homes residents four years ago. Since moving in, he's gotten his GED, then graduated with an associates degree from Laney College. Now he's about to move to Dallas where he's already been accepted as a transfer student at a four-year college.

"My short term goal is to get my bachelor's and then I want to go to law school. I want to be a juvenile lawyer. My long-term goal is to be a congressman or a senator," said Williams.

He says there's no one better to help solve the homeless crisis than those who've experienced it – just like Pastor Chambers.

The church is looking to expand the tiny home program. It currently has two tiny homes and wants to build four more along with a group shelter. Pastor Chambers is president Interfaith Council of Alameda County and working with other local faith organizations to raise the needed $750,000.