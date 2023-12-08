Oakland CHP arrest reckless driving suspect who fled from officers in stolen car

CHP on Friday confirmed the arrest last week of a suspect who recklessly led authorities on a pursuit through Oakland in a stolen vehicle the day before.

According to a Facebook post by the Oakland office of the California Highway Patrol Friday, on the evening of November 29, CHP officers observed a Toyota without license plates on 37th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. When officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver fled and engaged in dangerous driving maneuvers, including driving the wrong way on 37th street and up the West Street off-ramp.

Officers terminated the pursuit in the interest of public safety. A short time later, the vehicle returned down the West Street off-ramp and drove towards officers in the wrong direction on 37th Street, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision.

The next day, CHP Officer An spotted the same suspect vehicle parked with the driver and passenger asleep. Additional CHP officers where called to the scene and they took the suspect into custody without incident.

Additional investigation determined the Toyota had been reported stolen that month. The driver -- who the post did not identify -- was arrested on multiple charges related to vehicle theft, reckless driving, and felony evading.