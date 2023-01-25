Oakland children's hospital workers protest against service cuts

OAKLAND - Hundreds of union workers at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland were expected to demonstrate throughout the day Wednesday to protest what they say is an erosion of services at the hospital amid a projected $200 million budget shortfall at UCSF Health.

About 1,200 workers at the hospital and its satellite clinics are represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers, which organized Wednesday's demonstration that started at about 11 a.m.

Staff in one department is half of what it used to be since the University of California at San Francisco became affiliated with Children's Hospital Oakland in 2014, a marriage family therapist demonstrating Wednesday said.

Jackie Schalit, a 20-year hospital veteran who works in the early intervention services department, said the department had 40 staff and is down to 19.

"We're out here because we're concerned UCSF is not taking into account the community's needs," Schalit said. "And we want high quality physical and mental health care here in the East Bay."

Workers are really concerned about the children, most vulnerable community members, she said.

Workers have also been without a contract since July. A sticking point in the negotiations is a demand by workers for nine months of advance notice before the hospital cuts jobs or medical services in the East Bay, according to a union fact sheet. UCSF has rejected this demand, union officials said.

"I work here because I love the children," said 30-year veteran Jackqueline Patrick, a patient care assistant. "I like to serve."

One of Patrick's concerns is the feel of the hospital now. She said it now feels like a corporation rather than a family.

Union officials said doctors and other caregivers have also repeatedly raised flags about UCSF reducing care in the East Bay. A 2018 letter signed by doctors criticized UCSF for concentrating specialized care at its hospital in the Mission Bay neighborhood of San Francisco.

That makes it more challenging for East Bay families who then must travel to the city for help and deal with financial and logistical issues.

Cardiac surgeries in Oakland are down four-fold since the Mission Bay campus opened, according to the union. Long waiting lists have developed for mental health care, audiology and occupational therapy, union officials said.

"We're disappointed that the union has elected to distract from our ongoing negotiations while we are still bargaining in good faith," UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland officials said through spokesperson Lorna Fernandes. "We look forward to reaching a fair agreement that recognizes the excellent work of our employees while upholding our commitment to responsibly serve our community."