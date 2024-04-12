Oakland celebrates return of First Friday festivities after three-month break

Oakland's popular First Friday festival, a monthly event that draws thousands to enjoy music, food, culture and community in the East Bay, returns Friday evening after financial challenges forced a break that began after the last event in December.

The festival -- which is financed and organized by the nonprofit KONO Community Benefit District -- announced last year that it would shut down the monthly event from January through March as they worked to secure additional funding with several events that raised money in the interim. The organization was in the neighborhood of $100,000 short, forcing the hiatus.

Oakland First Fridays has roots that date back to 2006 as Art Murmur, which was started by a collective of art gallery owners and a group of vendors, eventually evolving into a citywide art crawl before transforming into the Oakland First Fridays festival on Telegraph Avenue in 2011.

The event supports more than 60 vendors and small businesses in downtown Oakland, filling the neighborhood with upwards of 20,000 to 30,000 attendees on Telegraph Ave. between 22nd and 27th streets. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., though many of the businesses along the stretch will host activities later in the evening.

It costs about $45,000 each month to put on the street fair, so the three-month break allowed the organization time to regroup and raise more funds for the April relaunch. While the festival was set to return last Friday, inclement weather led organizers to push back the date.

More information on Friday's festivities can be found on the Oakland First Fridays website.