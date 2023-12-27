Oakland business owner reacts to latest development in search for new police chief

Oakland business reacts to latest development in search for new police chief

OAKLAND — The search for an Oakland police chief continues, and at least one resident was not happy to hear its because the mayor asked for a new list of candidates.

Derreck Johnson first opened the Home of Chicken and Waffles back in 2004.

"When we started out it was very robust, very active in Jack London. We had Fridays, you had El Torido's, you had a lot of restaurants," said Johnson.

Over the past 20 years, Derreck said a lot has changed. This last year has been one of the restaurant's most difficult.

"I mean just look. We've never been this slow, ever," said Johnson.

Derreck said crime in the city has caused a lot of customers to avoid the area entirely. He told me he's been trying to work with the city and police to make improvements, but that's hard when there's no police chief.

"You have to have leadership in any organization. I know we have an interim police chief, but we need someone that's stable, that's there, that's in the community," said Johnson.

Oakland has been without a police chief since February when Mayor Sheng Thao fired Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong after an independent report cited a failure of leadership in his handling of two misconduct cases involving an OPD officer.

Armstrong appealed that decision.

During the appeal, the reviewer found no evidence Armstrong was to blame for the issues with those cases. Still, the mayor stood by his firing and ever since there's been an interim police chief in the position.

Earlier this month, the Oakland Police Commission sent the mayor a list of three finalists to fill the opening.

But this week the mayor's office announced it was rejecting all three of those candidates and would be asking the commission to come back with a list of three new names.

When Derreck heard that he said he was furious.

"That's disturbing because while you're playing Russian roulette with our businesses and our personal lives, your job is to protect the city and keep it safe and right now that's not happening," said Johnson.

Derreck told me he's a supporter of Former Chief Armstrong.

He liked the chief when he was in the position, and he wants the mayor to give Armstrong his old job back.

"Hire LeRonne back. Period. He knows the city and like everyone is saying Oakland is a unique place. He's born and raised here. He cares," said Johnson.