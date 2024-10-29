Oakland restaurants, foodies revel in being named nation's "Best Food City"

Oakland recently took the top honors for "Best Food City" in the country, according to Conde Nast Traveler. Residents and restauranteurs alike say that "The Town" lives up to its ranking.

There's a cadence to the chopping of all kinds of meat at El Paisa in East Oakland. Jennifer Del Toro's family is proud of their one-of-a-kind offerings.

"The mix of the suadero with the chorizo since my aunt makes the chorizo, it has our own unique flavor," said Del Toro.

It's a taqueria with distinction, awarded a Michelin star not even her family thought was possible when they opened their first and only restaurant in 2007.

"We didn't know we were going to get it. We got the envelope, opened it and was like, 'What is this?'" said Del Toro.

According to the Michelin Guide, "This Oakland institution is widely hailed as the temple of tacos. "

The Conde Nast Traveler Readers Choice Awards recently named Oakland the best food city in the country.

It's eateries like El Paisa that have helped the city garner some national attention. Regulars at El Paisa tout the freshly prepared vegetables, sauces, and chopped meat to order.

"I really love the different kinds of meats they have here. I love the tripe tacos," said Kevin Escobar.

Conde Nast Traveler's award is based on more than 500,000 reader votes.

"It's just the place to be. It's so diverse, It's got all these different cuisines and spices, and it's still affordable. It's not all bougie," said Oakland resident Muhammad Alameldin.

Aburaya in Oakland. KPIX

Closer to downtown Oakland, Aburaya boasts its Japanese-style fried chicken sandwich as a must.

"If you get it classic with barbecue sauce and open face, it is a beautiful thing to behold. People are surprised at how much food it is," said Aburaya manager Arzsebet Saucedo.

Saucedo and other businesses in the area believe Oakland's diversity brings with it a wide range of ethnic cuisine, and healthy competition among eateries.

"We have so many people who just wanna bring their culture and bring their community and share it with people so that they can carry that on," said Saucedo.

For Jennifer Del Toro, her family's journey from Mexico to Oakland and a Michelin Star continues.

"We're all proud because we're a team that works together to do the best and give everyone the best," said Del Toro.

It's just one reason Oakland is the best food city this year, in the country.

Best Food Cities in the U.S. 2024 (Source: Conde Nast Traveler)

1. Oakland

2. New Orleans

3. Chattanooga, Tennessee

4. Lexington, Kentucky

5. Detroit

6. Milwaukee

7. Chicago

8. Columbus, Ohio

9. Honolulu

10. Philadelphia